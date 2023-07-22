First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.16 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

See Also

