First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.16 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,899 shares during the period.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

