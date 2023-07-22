First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FIF opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.