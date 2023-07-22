First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSD opened at $11.59 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

