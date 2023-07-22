First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE FPF opened at $15.66 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.