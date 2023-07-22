First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FPF opened at $15.66 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $383,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $333,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

