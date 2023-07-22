First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

