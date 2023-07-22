First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
FMY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
