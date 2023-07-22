First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

