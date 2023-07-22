First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $6.29 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 242.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 109,314 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.