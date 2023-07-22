First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $6.29 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.