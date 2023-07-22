First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

