Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737,838 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

