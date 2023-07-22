Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 87,693 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

