Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $38,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

