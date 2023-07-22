Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $36,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.