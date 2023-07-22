Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,436 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HP opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

