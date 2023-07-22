Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

XYL opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

