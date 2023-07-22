Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

