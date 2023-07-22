Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.39 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

