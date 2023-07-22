Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NICE worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $215.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

