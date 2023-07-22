Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $33.70 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $237,367,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $377.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

