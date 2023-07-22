Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 49,242 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

