Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $35.54 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,051 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Range Resources worth $35,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Range Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

