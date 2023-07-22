Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $37.11 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

Insider Activity

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

