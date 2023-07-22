Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $38.92 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.27% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $38,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 621,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

RLJ opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

