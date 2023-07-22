Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 33.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 156,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

AEO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

