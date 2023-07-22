Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,898,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
