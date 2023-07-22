Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,569 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $32,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $11.04 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.