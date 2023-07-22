Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,720 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Nordstrom worth $39,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 188.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

