Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of CONMED worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

CONMED Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

