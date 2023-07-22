Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

