Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,057 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $42,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

NYSE:DEO opened at $177.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.18.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

