Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Carpenter Technology worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.06 and a beta of 1.80. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

