Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,599 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Glacier Bancorp worth $30,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 8.0 %

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

