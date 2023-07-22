Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 20,074 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.9 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.