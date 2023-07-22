Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 35,519 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,978 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 35,519 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Yelp worth $38,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Yelp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock worth $1,220,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.