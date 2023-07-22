Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
