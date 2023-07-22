Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Medpace worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $252.40.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

