Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lantheus worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.1 %

LNTH stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -282.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

