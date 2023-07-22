Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
