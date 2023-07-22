Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.56.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

