Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

PFO opened at $7.85 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

