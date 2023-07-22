Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £198.70

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from £192.50 ($251.70) to £198.70 ($259.81) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($183.05) to £155 ($202.67) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($197.44) to £168 ($219.67) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16,410.75.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $98.69 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $105.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

