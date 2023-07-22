Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

FULT stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.