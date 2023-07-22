FUNToken Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $680,976.52 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

