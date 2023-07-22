FY2024 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lowered by Analyst

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.10). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $494.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.52.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $548.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

