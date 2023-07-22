FY2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Cut by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

