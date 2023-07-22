General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

GIS stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

