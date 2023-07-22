Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Price Performance

Shares of GNS opened at $0.69 on Friday. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Genius Group

Genius Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Genius Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

