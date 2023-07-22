GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $59.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.75% from the company’s current price.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GFL opened at $37.40 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.