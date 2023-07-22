Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 896,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLSTW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Global Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

